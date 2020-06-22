Stephen A. Smith Has Bold Suggestion For NBA Season

The resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season is a few weeks away, but many details still need to be ironed out. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has an idea that may help the situation a little.

On Monday’s edition of First Take, the ESPN commentator suggested that the NBA relocate its “bubble” to New York City. He reasoned that the combination of New York’s strong handling of the coronavirus pandemic and their need for healing after being hit so hard by it would be a great gesture.

Stephen A. also pointed out that the Florida government has been handling the pandemic rather poorly lately. By contrast, he feels that New York’s government has handled it much better. New York City also benefits from having two NBA-ready basketball courts (Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center) instead of just one in Orlando.

“New York, New York. That’s where it should be,” Stephen A. proclaimed. “They are in Phase 2 [of coming] back thanks to that man’s [governor Andrew Cuomo] leadership.”

It’s an intriguing option to be sure, but also a bit of a logistical nightmare as Jay Williams pointed out .

Williams noted that while New York City is filled to the brim with hotels, they won’t be able to leave those hotels unlike the designated campus in Orlando.

As nice as it would be for The Big Apple to be the city where basketball resumes, it’s probably a pipe dream.