Stephen A. Smith Names 5 NBA Players Under Most Pressure

The NBA season restart officially begins tonight in Orlando. There will be a number of story lines to keep an eye on over the next few months.

As play resumes, there will be several players under more intense scrutiny than most of their peers, for various reasons. Not every guy down in Orlando faces the same amount of pressure.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith broke down on First Take today his list of the five NBA players under the most pressure during this restart.

His top five is as follows:

James Harden Giannis Antetokounmpo LeBron James Kawhi Leonard Russell Westbrook

Smith’s reasoning for ranking Harden No. 1 is because of The Beard’s reputation as an unstoppable offensive player who is incapable of leading a team to the NBA title. He is one of two Houston Rockets on Smith’s list, with the other being Russell Westbrook.

“Very simple: this guy might be, unquestionably actually, one of the most prolific scorers this game has ever seen,” Smith said of Harden. “He can average 40 in this league. He can score on anybody. He’s a magician with the basketball…James Harden is that dude–regular season. Postseason, there’s a lot of question marks.”

The 2019-20 NBA season resumes tonight with the Utah Jazz facing the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Harden, Westbrook and the Houston Rockets will be in action tomorrow night against the Dallas Mavericks.