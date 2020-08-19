Stephen A. Smith Names The NBA’s Best Player ‘Right Now’

On Tuesday night, Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers kept their incredible run going with a win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Portland jumped out to a 36-25 lead after the first quarter thanks to 15 points from Lillard. The Trail Blazers point guard has been unstoppable since the NBA’s restart.

The Lakers found out first hand just how hot he is playing over the past few weeks. In Game 1 last night, Lillard dropped 34 points, five rebounds and five assists in the team’s 100-93 win.

Following his standout performance, Stephen A. Smith – like most of those watching from home – crowned Lillard as the best player in the league right now.

“Best player in the NBA right now,” Smith said on Twitter.

It’s difficult to make a case for anyone else since the restart of the NBA season.

The Trail Blazers point guard has consistently produced at the rim and is hitting from ridiculous range. Some have even started suggesting he’s a better shooter than Steph Curry.

While Curry’s absence from the court has opened the door, we’re not willing to go that far yet. Lillard is averaging 43 points per game since the restart and it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down any time soon.

Lakers guards Alex Caruso, Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were no match for Lillard on Tuesday night.

Can the Lakers find a way to slow him down?