Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Kyrie Irving Rumors

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith had some unsurprisingly strong opinions about the latest Kyrie Irving rumors.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are at an "impasse" regarding his future. He could reportedly decline a $36.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season before the June 29 deadline and test free agency.

On Monday's episode of First Take, an incredulous Smith questioned the "nerve" and "gall" of Irving to think he should receive a four-year extension after playing just 103 regular-season games during his three years in Brooklyn.

"Talk about delusional," Smith shouted. "I mean, that's this dude. That's Kyrie Irving."

While Smith acknowledged that Irving is a "sensational" talent, he said Irving is in "la la land" if the point guard believes he justifies a guaranteed long-term deal.

After apologizing for incorrectly calling out Irving for missing 127 games when he only missed 123, Smith claimed that Irving "conducted his own practices" after Steve Nash led the Nets' actual team practices.

"When it comes to a lengthy contract ... it's not just about your abilities. It's about your availability and your willingness to be available to capitulate and participate in the best interest of team," Smith added. "And when that is a question mark, you do not give a lengthy contract, fully guaranteed."

Smith vocally criticized Irving throughout a season in which he missed most of the team's home games because of New York City vaccination mandates. This latest development led him to wonder if he was recording a show for Comedy Central instead of ESPN.

The pundit could be right about Irving being in La La Land, as Charania reported the Lakers and Clippers are potential suitors if the polarizing star leaves Brooklyn.