For some reason, Stephen A. Smith continued the never-ending LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate on Friday morning.

Yesterday was only the 25th time since 1971 NFL , MLB, NHL and NBA games all took place on the same day. It was otherwise known as the “sports equinox.” Smith didn’t see it fit to talk about many of the games during ESPN’s First Take on Friday morning, though.

Instead, Smith broke down the never-ending and often monotonous LeBron vs. MJ debate. As he’s stated multiple times before, he’s rolling with Jordan. Shocker.

“I’m gonna always have MJ No. 1,” Smith said.

We’ll participate. Stephen A. Smith is probably right at this point in time: Michael Jordan is still the greatest basketball player of all-time. Make no mistake, though, LeBron James is catching up.

The NBA superstar is 4-6 in his NBA Finals career. The Los Angeles Lakers should be in the championship mix once or twice more before James calls it a career. If he can win two more titles, he will have the better resume.

James might not ever be able to beat Jordan off the court though. The Bulls legend is almost an immortal figure in the NBA world. And his shoe line is no doubt the greatest in history.

On the court, James still has a bit of catching up to do. Off the court, no one will ever take down Jordan.