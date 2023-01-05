Stephen A. Smith Trashes 'Butt Ugly' NBA Game Tonight

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

NBA scoring is at an apex this season, but you wouldn't know it by watching Wednesday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.

The Eastern Conference teams scored a combined 25 points in the first quarter, and Milwaukee entered halftime with a 39-38 lead at Scotiabank Arena.

During ESPN's halftime show, Stephen A. Smith bashed the "butt ugly basketball."

"Have some decency, Toronto and Milwaukee," Smith said, via Talkin' NBA. "There's an audience watching. Can you give us some offense, please? Pretty please, with sugar on top? Never had to ask that in years, but now we asking that. I mean, damn."

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the lowest first quarter of the season occurred Wednesday when the Cleveland Cavaliers entered the second period up 15-14 over the Phoenix Suns. However, the Raptors and Bucks quickly set a new low.

The game hasn't gotten much prettier since Smith's rant. Milwaukee held a 63-59 edge over Toronto after three quarters. As of this writing, they're a combined 15 of 64 from three-point range with 31 fouls. The Bucks have committed 20 turnovers.

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo has already pulled down 19 boards, and the Bucks opened the final period with a 14-4 run. Perhaps the game will finish strong for Smith and ESPN viewers.