Stephen A. Smith’s Dunk Contest Rant Is Going Viral

The popularity of the NBA Dunk Contest has seemingly waned in recent years, and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was not a fan of this year’s version of the All-Star Weekend staple.

On “First Take” earlier today, Smith began his rant against the event by proclaiming it “the worst Slam Dunk Contest in the history of basketball” and a “national atrocity.”

While co-host Kendrick Perkins laughed hysterically, Smith said he planned on calling the NBA league office this week to complain about the competition.

“I’m 54 years old. I struggle with bad knees and guess what, I couldn’t miss that many dunks,” Smith said.

New York Knicks second-year forward Obi Toppin won what many described as an underwhelming Dunk Contest, beating Juan Toscano-Anderson in the finals. Toppin came away with the victory one year after losing to Anfernee Simons in the finals at 2021 All-Star Weekend.

“I knew I had to come back for my revenge from last year, and I had fun doing it,” Toppin said, via ESPN. “And we had a lot of great dunkers here today. I’m glad I came out with the W.”