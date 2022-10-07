Stephen Jackson Reacts To Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Video

MIAMI, FL - JULY 20: Stephen Jackson #5 of Killer 3's speaks at a press conference after his team played against the Ball Hogs in a game during Big 3-Week Five at American Airlines Arena on July 20, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Big 3/Getty Images)

Earlier this Friday, TMZ shared footage of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during Wednesday's practice.

Green walked up to Poole to exchange some words. This led to Poole shoving Green.

Instead of defusing the situation, Green decided to throw a punch at Poole. It was an ugly scene to say the least.

Shortly after this video surfaced on the internet, former NBA forward Stephen Jackson shared his thoughts on this altercation.

Jackson believes Green has to make things right with Poole.

"There's no reason to sucker-punch a young fella. told Draymond last night, he has to fix that situation with Poole," Jackson said. "You know what I'm saying? Because he doesn't benefit from it at all."

Jackson continued: "You never hit the little homies like that in practice, or your teammates. You never do that. I've never done that, bro."

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said any discipline for Green will be handled internally.

"As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we're going to handle that internally," Myers said. "I understand you might have questions on that, but that's going to be an internal process."

The Warriors have a little over a week to get on the same page before their season opener.