Steve Kerr Makes His Opinion On Celtics Fans Very Clear

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 5: Head Coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors looks on during Game Two of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 5, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images) Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals in six games, defeating the Boston Celtics on the road to capture their fourth championship in eight years.

During the 2022 NBA Finals, there was some animosity between the Warriors and the Celtics - particularly, their fan base.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made it clear that he thinks Celtics fans crossed the line.

“I thought they crossed the line,” Kerr said on the “Point Forward” podcast, as transcribed by Heavy.com. “I’m all for booing guys, cheering for your own team. The appropriate cheer — if you want to go down that path — is ‘so-and-so sucks, so-and-so sucks.’ ?When they were saying ‘F you Draymond,’ 20,000 people, I thought of Draymond’s kid too.”

Kerr added: “Like DJ, five years old, sweet kid, like the nicest kid. …This sweet and innocent little guy and he’s gotta sit there and watch as his dad gets cussed out by 20,000 drunk fans. People don’t think of it in those terms when you’re watching from the outside. I do think it rattled Draymond a little bit because that’s pretty extreme.”

To be fair, Draymond and the Warriors have had no problem cussing all over the place since their NBA Finals win.

Warriors-Celtics games should be fun next year...