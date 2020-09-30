Steve Kerr Reacts To Doc Rivers Leaving The Clippers

After they were ousted from the NBA playoffs by the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Clippers made the surprising decision to part ways with head coach Doc Rivers.

The Clippers were expected to challenge LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for the Western Conference crown. Instead, the team blew a 3-1 series lead against Jamal Murray and the Nuggets.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about the surprising decision from the Clippers. He said the news hit him hard.

“The Doc Rivers news hit me,” Kerr said this afternoon. “His voice is so crucial. With the current social movement, his words have been so powerful, his leadership so strong and important.”

“I just want to thank Doc. Hopefully he’ll be back coaching, but I just want to thank him on his leadership.”

Rivers reportedly had two years left on his contract when he was let go by the Clippers.

Kerr’s hope that Rivers will be back in coaching soon might come true – and quickly. According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Rivers spoke with Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand.

Woj reported Philadelphia “ownership — including Josh Harris and David Blitzer — will meet with Doc Rivers in Philadelphia on Wednesday night on the franchise’s head-coaching job.”

Rivers was fired on Monday, but he might have a new job just a few days later.