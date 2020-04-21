Steve Nash Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts On ‘The Last Dance’

Since the sports world is on hold at this very moment, the topic of conversation in the NBA has to do with ESPN’s The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls.

The first two episodes of this series debuted this past Sunday. Roughly 6.1 million people tuned in, which makes it the most-watched documentary ever for the Worldwide Leader In Sports.

ESPN’s decision to break up the documentary should add suspense and generate more buzz from fans around the globe. However, there might not be enough episodes available to satisfy everyone.

On Monday, legendary point guard Steven Nash shared his thoughts on The Last Dance. He had a simple message for ESPN, saying “10 hours just ain’t gonna cut it.”

10 hours just ain’t gonna cut it. — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) April 20, 2020

Nash might have a point here.

Judging off the initial reactions from fans on Sunday night, there’s going to be major disappointment when this documentary comes to a close.

Episodes three and four of The Last Dance will take place this Sunday night. It should allow people to distract themselves from this current reality that doesn’t include sporting events.

All 10 episodes of this documentary series will air on ESPN.