Suns Receive Unfortunate Devin Booker Injury Update

The Phoenix Suns will go into the New Year without Devin Booker.

On Wednesday afternoon, the team announced that the star shooting guard will miss at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain before getting re-evaluated.

Booker missed three games after scoring 58 points on Dec. 17. He returned on Christmas Day, but left after playing just four minutes.

The 26-year-old has averaged a career-high 27.1 points per game in his eighth season with the Suns, who are already close to matching last season's loss tally. They've followed a 64-18 campaign by going 20-15, placing them fifth in a wide-open Western Conference.

Phoenix dropped three straight games without Booker (including his brief Christmas appearance) before notching a 125-108 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. Backup guard Duane Washington Jr., who scored a career-high 26 points, was one of eight Suns players to reach double-digits.

The Suns need more strong collective performances to stay afloat without Booker. They'll play eight of their next 10 games on the road without the three-time All-Star, including Wednesday's matchup against the Washington Wizards.