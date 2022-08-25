Tacko Fall Is Heading To China: NBA World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 11: Tacko Fall #55 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2019 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Celtics defeated the Grizzlies 113-87. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Tacko Fall will continue his basketball career outside the NBA.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the 7-foot-6 center signed a one-year deal with the Chinese Basketball Association's Xinjiang Flying Tigers.

Although he didn't make much of an NBA impact, fans have high expectations for Fall in China.

Fall quickly became a fan favorite upon entering the NBA out of UCF. However, the big man received limited playing time over three seasons with the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Averaging just 6.2 minutes in 37 career games, Fall registered 2.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per contest.

Yet he impressed in the G League, earning an All-Defensive Team spot with 10.7 boards and 2.8 blocks per game for the Cleveland Charge. Perhaps that's a sign of what Fall can accomplish in China.

If the 26-year-old dominates the way some fans expect, he could potentially work his way back to the NBA.