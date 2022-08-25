Tacko Fall Reportedly Makes Decision On NBA Future

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 11: Tacko Fall #55 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2019 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Celtics defeated the Grizzlies 113-87. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

So long, Tacko Fall.

According to a report from Shams Charania, the popular big man is leaving the NBA for another league.

Fall, who's spent time with the Celtics and the Cavaliers, is signing with the Chinese Basketball Association.

"Three-year NBA veteran Tacko Fall is signing a one-year deal in the Chinese Basketball Association with Xinjiang, per sources. The 7-foot-6 center played for Boston and Cleveland and now departs to play abroad," Charania reports.

Fall, who played collegiately at UCF, never fully caught on in the NBA.

Now, he'll head overseas to play in China.