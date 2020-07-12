Taylor Rooks Posts Message As She Enters The NBA Bubble

It’s not just NBA players and coaches that have to follow protocol inside the “bubble” in Orlando. Media members must do so as well.

Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks is down in Florida to cover the restart. But before she can start pumping out stories and reporting on things, she must pass through quarantine.

Rooks outlined what that process entails this afternoon. It is a pretty large commitment, but clearly she’s hoping its worth it in the long run.

“Can’t leave room for 7 days, testing everyday,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m a little nervous, but the NBA is taking all necessary steps. This is a historic thing to be a part of. Looking forward to sharing content.”

It’s not clear if Rooks is going to be in Orlando for the duration of the remainder of the season or if she’ll be leaving at some point. Either way, she’s subject to the rules that have been established as long as she’s part of the “bubble” atmosphere.

Players are allowed to leave the Disney World campus, but are “strongly advised against it” and must self-quarantine for 10-14 days when they return. Given this reality, we’d expect guys to stay within the established confines.

Even if the food is less than ideal for many players.