The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Taylor Rooks Posts Message As She Enters The NBA Bubble

Taylor Rooks poses for a picture at an awards show.WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 19: Taylor Rooks attends the B/Real Premiere Event at Kimpton La Peer Hotel on October 19, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Bleacher Report)

It’s not just NBA players and coaches that have to follow protocol inside the “bubble” in Orlando. Media members must do so as well.

Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks is down in Florida to cover the restart. But before she can start pumping out stories and reporting on things, she must pass through quarantine.

Rooks outlined what that process entails this afternoon. It is a pretty large commitment, but clearly she’s hoping its worth it in the long run.

“Can’t leave room for 7 days, testing everyday,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m a little nervous, but the NBA is taking all necessary steps. This is a historic thing to be a part of. Looking forward to sharing content.”

It’s not clear if Rooks is going to be in Orlando for the duration of the remainder of the season or if she’ll be leaving at some point. Either way, she’s subject to the rules that have been established as long as she’s part of the “bubble” atmosphere.

Players are allowed to leave the Disney World campus, but are “strongly advised against it” and must self-quarantine for 10-14 days when they return. Given this reality, we’d expect guys to stay within the established confines.

Even if the food is less than ideal for many players.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.