Team USA Basketball: 8 Men’s Stars Committed So Far

The Team USA men’s basketball roster is starting to take shape as the Tokyo Olympics fast approach.

Team USA has received commitments from eight players so far. Those eight players include: Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bam Adebayo and James Harden.

Superstars like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Stephen Curry will not be participating in the Tokyo Olympics. Neither will Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

Regardless, the current Team USA roster has a strong core to build on. The men’s team will be the favorite to win gold later this summer.

“Damian Lillard. Draymond Green. Bradley Beal. Jayson Tatum. Devin Booker. Kevin Durant. Bam Adebayo. James Harden. I think Gregg Popovich has a decent shot at that elusive gold medal with @usabasketball in Tokyo,” reported NBA insider Marc Stein on Monday.

Team USA is still waiting to hear back from several well-known NBA stars. The roster should be finalized days after the playoffs end.

Team USA is expected to build its starting lineup around Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant and James Harden. Depending on certain situations, Draymond Green and Bam Adebayo should be able to hold down the middle.

Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal will provide excellent depth, assuming all three will come off the bench.

With its current roster, Team USA should be able to beat the field and win gold at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.