Team USA Had Message For Brittney Griner This Week

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

Team USA players had a message for Brittney Griner following their gold medal win earlier this week.

The Americans won their fourth straight gold medal at the World Cup, defeating China in the championship game.

Following the win, Team USA star Breanna Stewart had a message for Griner, who remains in Russian prison.

"This is for BG. I hope BG knows she's in our thoughts," Stewart said. "We can't wait for her to come home and hoping that she's going to be home as soon as possible. BG, we got the gold for you and we miss you and we love you."

Griner, who has played for Team USA, has been imprisoned in Russia since earlier this year.

The WNBA star was taken into custody at the airport.