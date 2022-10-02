Team USA Had Message For Brittney Griner This Week
Team USA players had a message for Brittney Griner following their gold medal win earlier this week.
The Americans won their fourth straight gold medal at the World Cup, defeating China in the championship game.
Following the win, Team USA star Breanna Stewart had a message for Griner, who remains in Russian prison.
"This is for BG. I hope BG knows she's in our thoughts," Stewart said. "We can't wait for her to come home and hoping that she's going to be home as soon as possible. BG, we got the gold for you and we miss you and we love you."
Griner, who has played for Team USA, has been imprisoned in Russia since earlier this year.
The WNBA star was taken into custody at the airport.