Terrifying Details Emerge From Brittney Griner's New Prison

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 26: US Olympic champion basketball player Brittney Griner, accused of drug smuggling, is seen before being questioned at the Khimki City Court in Moscow, Russia on July 26, 2022. Griner has been put under arrest until December 20 for trying to smuggle cannabis oil through Sheremetyevo Airport. (Photo by Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Brittney Griner was officially transferred from her pre-trial detention center to a full-time Russian penal colony earlier this month.

Details surrounding Griner's new home have been unclear, though some terrifying news is emerging.

According to a report from MSNBC, here's what life is like for Griner in her new prison:

- 16 hours work days - prisoners sew uniforms for the Russian army and police & getting injured bc of the outdated equipment - beatings x torture are common - medical care practically not exist

Griner is currently set to serve nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges.

The U.S. Government has been working on trying to bring her home, but for now, it's been unsuccessful.

Griner has been playing overseas in Russia, like many of the WNBA's top players. They don't make enough money in the WNBA during their season, so they supplement their salaries by playing overseas, as well.