The Ex-Wife Of Brittney Griner Had Brutally Honest Admission

The ex-wife of Brittney Griner has previously made her feelings on the situation in Russia very clear.

Unlike Griner's former college coach, Kim Mulkely, Glory Johnson has been able to speak out on her ex-wife's troubling situation in Russia.

While there are likely still some hard feelings between Brittney and Glory, there is still support, too. Glory has made it brutally clear that she wants Brittney to be home and safe.

“After all the things that she put me and my family through, I should hate this person. But at the end of the day, I still worry about how she’s taking all this," she told PEOPLE.

Brittney and Glory were only married for a very short period of time. They were married in Phoenix in 2015, but were divorced by the summer of 2016.

“You can call me stupid for believing her, but I trusted this person," Glory said following the divorce.

Brittney has since re-married. Her wife, Cherelle, recently met with President Biden.

"I had a chance to meet with Elizabeth Whelan and Cherelle Griner to keep them apprised of where we are in negotiations with Russia. My Administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Paul and Brittney home as soon as possible," President Biden tweeted.

