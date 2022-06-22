The NBA Draft Is Missing 2 Picks This Year - Here's Why

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 22: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The 2022 NBA Draft is tomorrow night, and only 58 players will hear their name called, as opposed to the usual 60.

Two picks have been scrapped from this year's order--Nos. 54 and 55--because the teams they belonged to, the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks, were punished by the league for tampering.

The Bucks forfeited their second-rounder because they were found to have had illegal conversations with then-Kings swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic in Nov. 2020. Milwaukee tried to execute a sign-and-trade for Bogdanovic, but he wound up signing with the Atlanta Hawks instead.

As for the Miami Heat, they no longer have a second-round selection because of their sign-and-trade of Kyle Lowry last summer. The NBA found that Miami had engaged in a premature agreement with the All-Star guard, and while they were able to hold onto Lowry, they had to forfeit this pick.

This will be the first time since 2004 that there will be less than 60 picks in the NBA Draft. The Minnesota Timberwolves were docked a second-rounder that year for having illegal contact with forward Joe Smith.

The 2022 NBA Draft will get underway at 8 p.m. ET from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. ESPN and ABC will broadcast the event.