The NBA Has Responded To Viral Letter From U.S. Senator

Before NBA teams flocked to Orlando to participate in the bubble ahead of the restart, the biggest NBA news had nothing to do with play on the court.

ESPN suspended NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski after he responded to a U.S. Senator’s email. The decision came after he cursed out Missouri senator Josh Hawley, writing “F–k you.”

Hawley, a Republican senator from Missouri, penned a letter to the NBA criticizing the league for kowtowing to Beijing and refusing to support U.S. military and law enforcement.” After a few weeks, he finally received a response from the league on all questions.

However, he wasn’t very happy with one of the league’s responses. “@NBA finally replies to me. Won’t criticize #China and won’t commit to protecting employees who criticize #China. Says it’s all ‘hypothetical.’ Uh, remember Daryl Morey?” he said in response on Twitter.

.@NBA finally replies to me. Won’t criticize #China and won’t commit to protecting employees who criticize #China. Says it’s all “hypothetical.” Uh, remember Daryl Morey? pic.twitter.com/BaUNEtaTaw — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 29, 2020

ESPN suspended arguably its most important insider – along with Adam Schefter – for over a week. The Worldwide Leader was clearly unhappy with Woj for his explicit response.

“This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it,” ESPN said in a statement after the suspension. “It is inexcusable for anyone working for ESPN to respond in the way Adrian did to Senator Hawley. We are addressing it directly with Adrian and specifics of those conversations will remain internal.”

We doubt this is the last we’ve heard from this story.