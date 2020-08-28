The NBA Playoffs Resume This Weekend – Here’s The Schedule

Two days ago, the NBA had to figure out whether or not the playoffs would resume in Orlando, Florida. Fast forward 48 hours later, and the league has released its updated schedule for this weekend.

The Milwaukee Bucks started a movement in the NBA by boycotting their Game 5 showdown against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. That decision led the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers to boycott their games as well.

Since the NBA had to discuss how it wanted to handle the rest of the postseason, all games that were scheduled for Thursday and Friday were postponed.

On Saturday, the NBA will fittingly resume with Milwaukee and Orlando battling it out at 3:30 p.m. ET. If the Bucks defeat the Magic tomorrow, they’ll face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The next game on the schedule for Saturday is between the Rockets and Thunder. As of right now, Russell Westbrook is expected to make his 2020 postseason debut. Tipoff is currently set for 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Capping off Saturday’s action will be a Game 5 matchup featuring the Blazers and Lakers. All eyes will be on LeBron James, as he tries to shake off what has been an emotional week in the sports world.

NBA playoff schedule this weekend pic.twitter.com/DDIMfghGhR — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) August 28, 2020

Sunday will also include a trio of NBA games.

Boston and Toronto will begin their second-round series. Both teams looked dominant in the opening round of the playoffs, defeating Philadelphia and Brooklyn, respectively.

Fans will also get the chance to watch the Clippers and Mavericks square off on Sunday. Luka Doncic will have to play well if he wants this series to reach Game 7.

The final game on tap for this weekend is between Denver and Utah. It’s been great watching Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray go head-to-head in this series.

Buckle up, it’s going to be a fun weekend of basketball.