There Are 5 NBA Games Tomorrow – Here’s The Schedule

Get ready basketball fans – there are five NBA games on Christmas Day, spanning Friday morning all the way into the evening.

The NBA has become a staple on the major holiday, spoiling basketball fans with star-studded matchups. This year will be no different.

The day gets started with the Zion Williamson-led Pelicans squaring off with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat at noon ET on ESPN. That game will be followed by Warriors-Bucks from Fiserv Forum at 2:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The rest of the lineup includes Nets-Celtics, Lakers-Mavericks and Clippers-Nuggets.

Here’s a rundown of Friday’s NBA Christmas schedule. Which game are you most excited for?

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat at noon E.T. on ESPN

Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks at 2:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics at 5 p.m. ET on ABC

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

As always, the NBA is spoiling basketball fans. We’ll get a good look at the game’s biggest stars throughout the day on Friday.

Warriors-Bucks matches up Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, meanwhile, will take on Jayson Tatum and the Celtics.

Mavs-Lakers should be a good one as LeBron and the NBA champs look for their first win of the season against Luka Doncic and an improved Dallas team.

The night gets finished as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George look to avenge their disastrous 3-1 Western Conference semifinals series collapse to the Nuggets in last season’s playoffs.

Tune into ESPN at noon ET on Friday as the Pelicans and Heat get the action going on Christmas day.