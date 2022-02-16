The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

There’s A Fake Twitter Account That Keeps Fooling Sports Fans

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a technical foul against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Sports fans love a good controversy, but not when it comes at the expense of their own team.

Thankfully, there is one controversy floating around the sports world that everyone can enjoy – or not enjoy. A parody sports media company called “Ballsack Sports” has been fooling thousands of people in the sports world.

On first glance, one might assume Ballsack Sports isn’t a legitimate site. However, the information put out by the media entity, especially recently, has gone viral and fans aren’t sure what’s real any more.

Earlier this week, an “insider” for Ballsack Sports produced a fake quote from Kevin Garnett. In the quote, Garnett threw shade at current NBA players for teaming up, even though that’s exactly what he did with the Boston Celtics.

Fans immediately ran with the quote, rather than checking the source. Even other networks decided to run with the fake quote.

The fake story, and now the parody account Ballsack Sports, have reached the national news.

“Thousands of people falling daily for fake athlete quotes posted by an account called ‘Ballsack Sports’ does not inspire great confidence in society’s capacity to deal with political misinformation,” CNN writer Daniel Dale said.

Perhaps fans should vet where the information is coming from? Especially when the “insider” – in this case Robert Buchanan – says he’s involved with a parody account in his header on Twitter.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.