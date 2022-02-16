There’s A Fake Twitter Account That Keeps Fooling Sports Fans

Sports fans love a good controversy, but not when it comes at the expense of their own team.

Thankfully, there is one controversy floating around the sports world that everyone can enjoy – or not enjoy. A parody sports media company called “Ballsack Sports” has been fooling thousands of people in the sports world.

On first glance, one might assume Ballsack Sports isn’t a legitimate site. However, the information put out by the media entity, especially recently, has gone viral and fans aren’t sure what’s real any more.

Earlier this week, an “insider” for Ballsack Sports produced a fake quote from Kevin Garnett. In the quote, Garnett threw shade at current NBA players for teaming up, even though that’s exactly what he did with the Boston Celtics.

Kevin Garnett criticized the state of the NBA today, via interview with @BallsackSports. pic.twitter.com/OU5ZdPgitC — Robert Buchanan  (@RobBuchananFOX) February 16, 2022

Fans immediately ran with the quote, rather than checking the source. Even other networks decided to run with the fake quote.

The fake story, and now the parody account Ballsack Sports, have reached the national news.

“Thousands of people falling daily for fake athlete quotes posted by an account called ‘Ballsack Sports’ does not inspire great confidence in society’s capacity to deal with political misinformation,” CNN writer Daniel Dale said.

Thousands of people falling daily for fake athlete quotes posted by an account called “Ballsack Sports” does not inspire great confidence in society’s capacity to deal with political misinformation — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 16, 2022

Perhaps fans should vet where the information is coming from? Especially when the “insider” – in this case Robert Buchanan – says he’s involved with a parody account in his header on Twitter.