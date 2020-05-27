There’s A New No. 1 In CBS’ 2020 NBA Mock Draft

Although the NBA will not be holding its draft this June, it’s still that time of the year where mock drafts are being made at a rapid pace. This week, CBS Sports analyst Kyle Boone revealed his first-round projections.

Georgia guard Anthony Edwards has been considered the top prospects from this year’s class by many analysts and scouts. He’s an exceptional athlete that can finish at the rim or score from the outside.

Despite his undeniable talent, Edwards isn’t the projected No. 1 pick in Boone’s latest mock draft. Instead, he’s rolling with Memphis center James Wiseman.

Though he didn’t get to spend his entire freshman year on the hardwood, Wiseman has all the tools needed to succeed in the NBA. It also helps that he’d be joining a winning franchise in the Golden State – if he’s selected first overall.

Here is why Boone has Wiseman going first, via CBS Sports:

Warriors GM Bob Myers said last week that he would consider trading the team’s first-round pick. But if they get No. 1 and keep it, it’s hard to imagine passing on a 7-footer in James Wiseman who has massive upside and fits a need. The former Memphis standout has a reported 7-6 wingspan and would mesh perfectly into Golden State’s system as a rim-running lob threat who can protect the rim. With the core pieces of a championship contender in place, Wiseman could be a linchpin to keep its title-winning window pried open.

Wiseman would provide the Warriors another scoring option in the paint besides Draymond Green. But first, they would need to win the draft lottery and secure the top pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves also have great odds of landing the No. 1 pick in the lottery.

Who do you think deserves to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft?