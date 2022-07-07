SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JULY 05: Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during a NBA Summer League game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on July 05, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

NBA fans promptly reserved a Pro Basketball Hall of Fame spot for Chet Holmgren after an impressive Summer League debut.

Now they're ready to write him off as a bust.

After setting Summer League records for blocks and three-pointers in a Summer League game on Tuesday night, the No. 2 pick had a tough time bodying up Memphis Grizzlies big man Kenny Lofton Jr. the following day.

Per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Oklahoma City Thunder will sit Holmgren for Thursday's game against the 76ers.

There's little reason to play the 20-year-old on three straight nights in games that don't count. As NBA analyst Frank Isola observed, Holmgren has quickly received "his first career load management."

The Ringer's Kevin Clark wondered if Holmgren simply wanted to scout the one man drafted ahead of him, as Paolo Banchero will make his first Summer League appearance for the Orlando Magic.

Meanwhile, just about everyone else accused Holmgren of fearing Paul Reed. The 76ers forward started the Summer League with 20 points, 15 boards, and four steals Tuesday.

Holmgren has already flashed plenty of promise in Las Vegas, but he'll get the night off.