Breaking: Fred VanVleet Makes His Free Agency Decision

One of the top free agents is officially off the board. Fred VanVleet has reportedly decided where he’ll be taking his talents next season.

VanVleet took his game to another level during the 2019-20 season, averaging 17.6 points per game for the Toronto Raptors. As a result, he really helped boost his value on the open market.

Though a handful of teams were reportedly interested in VanVleet, the Wichita State product has decided to re-sign with the Raptors.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Raptors have signed VanVleet to a four-year, $85 million contract. That’s a strong payday for VanVleet, who has really excelled in Nick Nurse’s system.

Fred VanVleet has agreed to a four-year, $85M deal to re-sign with the Toronto Raptors, agent Brian Jungreis of @ParLay_SE told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

VanVleet’s contract includes a player option in the fourth season. He could land another lucrative contract depending on how he performs over the next few years.

This contract might end up being a steal for Toronto if VanVleet continues to improve his game. At 26 years old, it’s fair to wonder if the best is yet to come for him.

Toronto will probably lose a few key role players from last year’s team, such as Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka. However, the front office has to be thrilled that VanVleet will be on the roster for years to come.

Now that VanVleet is off the board, Bogdan Bogdanovic becomes the top remaining guard on the open market.