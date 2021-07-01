Breaking: Toronto Raptors Guard Dismissed From NBA

According to The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania, a member of the Toronto Raptors has been dismissed from the NBA.

Jalen Harris, a Raptors second round pick who played for Louisiana Tech and Nevada, has been disqualified from the league for violating terms of the anti-drug program, per Charania. He will be eligible to apply for reinstatement in one year.

The NBA’s drug policy disqualifies players who test positive for drugs of abuse. That list of drugs does not include marijuana.

Harris, 22, played in 13 games for Toronto this season, which included two starts in the final stretch of the campaign. The six-foot-five guard had started to show promise as he took on a bigger role in the last two weeks of the regular season. In the Raptors penultimate game against the Dallas Mavericks, Harris scored 31 points on 12-of-21 shooting.

He ended the year averaging 7.4 points, 1.3 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game.

Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris has been dismissed and disqualified from the NBA for violating terms of anti-drug program, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Harris is able to apply for reinstatement in one year. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2021

Harris battled injuries throughout the campaign, which led to his shorter stint with the Raptors. On Wednesday, posted an Instagram story from New York City where he appeared to be wearing a cast on his left foot.

Harris dealt with a foot issue down the stretch of the season. This came with a few “prayers up for my guy” type messages from friends on IG. Here’s hoping it’s more maintenance than exacerbation. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) July 1, 2021

After the latest decision from the NBA to disqualify him, Harris will miss the entirety of the 2021-22 regular season. He will be able to reapply for reinstatement in exactly one year.

[Blake Murphy]