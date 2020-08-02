Veteran NBA Guard Has Brutally Honest Kyle Lowry Comment

The Toronto Raptors secured a big win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, thanks in part to the play of Kyle Lowry.

The All-Star point guard had one of the best games of his season. Lowry had 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in the 107-92 win over Los Angeles.

Lowry is one of the feistiest players in the NBA. It’s not difficult to imagine that he’s pretty annoying to play against.

Veteran NBA guard Kent Bazemore responded to a tweet about Lowry on Saturday night. He did not hold back.

“Playing against Kyle Lowry looks like a frustrating experience,” Inside Hoops tweeted.

“It’s annoying af,” Bazemore responded.

The Raptors are being somewhat overlooked as an NBA Finals contender. Most analysts expect Milwaukee to win the Eastern Conference and have Boston and Miami as the outside threats.

Toronto head coach Nick Nurse isn’t worried about that, though.

“Seriously man, we love to play the games and we like to compete, we know we’re tough to beat, we really do, and I think there’s a ceiling we can get to yet,” Nurse said.

Lakers star LeBron James had major praise for the Raptors following Saturday’s game.

“That’s a great team,” James said afterward. “No ifs, ands or buts. Exceptionally well coached and championship DNA, you can never take that away from a ballclub if you win a championship,” he said.

Toronto is scheduled to be back in action on Monday at 1:30 p.m. E.T. against Miami.