DeMar DeRozan Reacts To Kyle Lowry’s Game 6 Performance

Kyle Lowry was the best player on the floor in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference second round series on Wednesday night.

The Toronto Raptors All-Star guard led his team to a double-overtime win over the Boston Celtics, forcing a Game 7.

Lowry, who played 53 minutes, scored 33 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists in the huge victory. He added two steals and one block and made several big plays down the stretch.

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid reacted to Lowry’s performance on Twitter, as did many others in the NBA.

“Kyle Lowry is not appreciated as he should be,” the Philadelphia Sixers star wrote.

Embiid was not the only NBA star to react on Twitter to Lowry’s performance. One of Lowry’s old teammates, good friend DeMar DeRozan, had a simple tweet following the big-time Game 6 showing.

The Raptors will need another big performance from Lowry in Game 7 if they want to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Lowry has certainly delivered up to this point.

Game 7 of the Boston vs. Philadelphia series is set to be played on Friday night. A tipoff time has yet to be set. The winner will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, facing Miami.