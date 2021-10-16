Months after winning an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors, Kawhi Leonard bolted for Los Angeles to join the Clippers. According to Drake, he somewhat regrets the decision.

Die-hard Raptors fan Drake joined Toronto’s preseason broadcast on Monday night. In doing so, he discussed Kawhi’s decision to leave the Raptors a couple of years ago.

Per Drake, Kawhi talks about the Toronto fan-base all the time. He misses it, to be frank. It’s also safe to assume he misses playing for the Raptors.

“I’ll tell you honestly one thing about Kawhi that I could tell the people, whenever I see him, he expresses the utmost gratitude and just always says how much he misses the fans and the city,” Drake said on Monday night, via Aaron Rose of Fan Nation. “So you know that’s my guy honestly he is really grateful for his time here.”

Drake says Kawhi misses the fans and city of Toronto (@TSN_Sports ) pic.twitter.com/sAVOvi15AF — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 12, 2021

Kawhi Leonard’s decision to leave Toronto for Los Angeles was made with future championships in mind. Unfortunately, it hasn’t panned out the way he had hoped.

The Clippers have been a pretty big laughingstock within the NBA with Kawhi and Paul George in town. They’ve consistently failed to meet expectations, despite their obvious star power.

Does Kawhi miss Toronto? Probably. But there’s nothing he can do about it now. He’s a Clipper.

Kawhi and the Clippers begin the season next Thursday against the Golden State Warriors.