NBA Team Reportedly Signing Giannis’ Youngest Brother

With the NBA season approaching fairly soon, it appears Giannis Antetokounmpo’s youngest brother, Alex, is going to be on a team’s roster for training camp.

According to a report from Ethnos in Greece, the Toronto Raptors are nearing a deal to sign Alex Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo, 20, signed a three-year contract with UCAM Murcia of the Liga ACB in the summer of 2020. It wasn’t until this year’s Summer League that he received an opportunity with the Sacramento Kings to show what he can do in the NBA.

Judging by the Raptors’ interest in Antetokounmpo, they saw enough potential in him to add him to their roster for training camp. Besides, it doesn’t hurt to take a chance on the reigning Finals MVP’s brother.

Toronto already has a handful of forwards on its team, so the odds of Antetokounmpo making the active roster are slim. If all goes well in training camp, though, he could potentially receive playing time on the Raptors 905 this season.

Since he’s still extremely young, Antetokounmpo has plenty of time to develop his game. It also helps that he’s expected to join a franchise that knows how to develop players with similar skill sets.

Antetokounmpo should receive some playing time during the preseason next month. The Raptors will learn then if he could potentially play a role on their team.

