Injury Update For Toronto Raptors PG Kyle Lowry

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry exited tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a back injury.

Lowry left the contest in the first half after playing only eight minutes. The veteran floor general scored four points and dished out one assist before leaving.

Lowry has officially been declared out with back spasms.

Word from Raps PR…Kyle Lowry will not return (back spasms) — Eric Smith (@Eric__Smith) February 9, 2021

We’ll see how this issue affects Lowry moving forward, but he’s done for tonight at least.

This season, the 34-year-old point guard is averaging 17.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds per contest, excluding tonight’s game. However, the Raptors are currently 10-13 on the season and percentage points behind the New York Knicks for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Right now, they trail the Grizzlies by five late in the third quarter.