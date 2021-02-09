The Spun

Injury Update For Toronto Raptors PG Kyle Lowry

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry vs. the Celtics.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 05: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors reacts during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at the Field House at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 05, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry exited tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a back injury.

Lowry left the contest in the first half after playing only eight minutes. The veteran floor general scored four points and dished out one assist before leaving.

Lowry has officially been declared out with back spasms.

We’ll see how this issue affects Lowry moving forward, but he’s done for tonight at least.

This season, the 34-year-old point guard is averaging 17.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds per contest, excluding tonight’s game. However, the Raptors are currently 10-13 on the season and percentage points behind the New York Knicks for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Right now, they trail the Grizzlies by five late in the third quarter.


