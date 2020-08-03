Kendrick Perkins Thinks NBA Got Coach Of The Year Wrong

There were two shared winners of the 2020 NBA Coach of the Year Award: Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks and Billy Donovan of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins believes that the voters got both of the selections wrong. Taking to Twitter, Perkins declared that Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse should have won the award.

“I guess Nick Nurse team gotta go 82-0 huh?” Perkins wrote. “It’s no way in hell he shouldn’t have got Coach Of The Year… Damn shame!!! That is all…”

Nurse has a very strong case for the prestigious award. His team is 47-18 with the NBA’s 3rd-best record despite losing superstar Kawhi Leonard in free agency this past offseason. Despite that loss, their winning percentage is actually higher than last year’s championship team.

Budenholzer winning a share of the award should come as little surprise given that the Bucks have the NBA’s best record.

But the way Nurse has rallied his team to be even better this year does make the decision to keep him out of the award a disappointing one. And Perkins isn’t the only person who feels that way.

“Welcome to Raptor’s Fandom [Kendrick Perkins], where we get disrespected and have to show them why we shouldn’t be. On the the Eastern Finals,” one Raptors fan wrote.

“Preach it Perk!!!” wrote another. “Couldn’t agree more!!! He got robbed!!!”

Do you think the voters got the Coach of the Year winners right?