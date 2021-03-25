Raptors Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry has been one of the biggest names involved in trade talks for days now. Ultimately, it looks like the All-Star guard will be staying put with the Toronto Raptors.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers were all involved in talks with the Raptors to acquire the six-time All-Star and 2019 NBA Champion. Ultimately, no team could reach the price for which the Raptors were willing to give up one of the best players in franchise history.

This afternoon, Shams Charania reported that the Raptors wanted players that proved to be hang-ups too big for the Heat and Lakers: Tyler Herro and Talen Horton-Tucker, respectively. The Sixers acquired point guard George Hill earlier, which signaled that they wouldn’t end up with Lowry.

The final trade deadline deals are starting to trickle in, but Lowry won’t be among them. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has confirmed that he’s staying with the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors are keeping Kyle Lowry, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

This year, Kyle Lowry has averaged 17.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. He’s shooting 43.9/39.5/88.4 on the season, though the Raptors have struggled overall. The team is just 18-26 on the year, 1.5 games out of the 10th spot currently occupied by the Chicago Bulls, who have been buyers today.

With a change to the playoff format this year, the seventh through 10th teams in each conference will play in a mini-tournament to determine the final two playoff spots. Right now, the Raptors are on the outside looking in for that event.

Update: Woj has more on the Toronto Raptors ultimately keeping Lowry.

In the end, Masai Ujiri didn't find a package that compelled him to trade Kyle Lowry — and Lowry had always been fine with completing the season with the Raptors, sources tell ESPN. Now, Lowry can head to free agency in the summer. https://t.co/JOoY9WMKNf — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

The veteran point guard will be a coveted free agent at the end of the season, for sure.