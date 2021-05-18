Kyle Lowry Shares Honest Admission On His NBA Future

Perennial All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry is set to hit free agency this summer after nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors.

At 35 years old, this is likely Lowry’s last chance at securing a multi-year contract. The Raptors may have had an awful 2020-21 campaign, but Lowry was his usual steady self, producing 17.2 points, 7.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Lowry addressed his future today in a season-ending wrap-up session with reporters. The 16-year veteran played it coy, saying he is truly unsure about what his next step will be.

One thing Lowry did make clear is that family and financial security will play major roles in his decision.

Kyle Lowry on his future pic.twitter.com/THn5BW1Uly — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) May 18, 2021

"Money talks, years talk" but mostly "I'm BSing because I don't have an answer for you" — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) May 18, 2021

Lowry also added that the future of team president Masai Ujiri will also factor in. Ujiri has yet to sign a contract extension though there is reportedly “mounting confidence” that he will do so.

If Lowry hits the open market, he’ll draw significant interest, particularly from teams that feel like they are on the cusp of a championship and want to add a high-level veteran point guard to the mix.