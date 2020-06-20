Photo: Marc Gasol Looks Ready For NBA’s Return Next Month

Some athletes over the past few months have chosen to grow out their beards, while others are sporting interesting hairdos. Marc Gasol, on the other hand, has decided to slim down in preparation for the remainder of the NBA season.

Gasol has always been considered one of the best centers in the league. However, he isn’t exactly an elite athlete like Karl-Anthony Towns or Rudy Gobert.

In an effort to keep himself ready for the NBA’s return in late July, Gasol has lost more than a few pounds. There’s a photo of his new look going viral on social media.

At 35 years old, Gasol isn’t putting up the numbers he used to with the Memphis Grizzlies. Nonetheless, the Toronto Raptors seem him as a valuable piece to their rotation and could use his services during the playoffs. Judging off his current physique, the All-Star center seems up for the challenge.

Marc Gasol looks like he’s in fantastic shape. pic.twitter.com/tiDcQZV3qC — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 20, 2020

Prior to the league shutting down due to health concerns, Marc Gasol averaged 7.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for Toronto.

Gasol has missed time this year because of a hamstring injury. It’s possible the extended layoff has allowed him to make a full recovery just in time for the postseason.

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders once said “If you look good, you feel good, and if you feel good, you play good.” That theory will be put to the test when Gasol returns to the hardwood.

[Legion Hoops]