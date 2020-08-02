NBA Coach Admits He Was Trying To ‘Honor’ Colin Kaepernick

LeBron James isn’t the only one in the NBA giving props to Colin Kaepernick for inspiring protests against racial injustice.

During yesterday’s national anthem before the Raptors-Lakers game, Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was seen kneeling. After the game – a 107-92 win over the Lakers – Nurse revealed that he was trying to honor the former 49ers QB.

Per Eric Koreen of The Athletic via Tim Reynolds, Nurse remembered the game being almost four years to the day when Kaepernick first knelt. He called what Kaepernick did “super courageous” and rightly “drawing attention to racism and police brutality.”

“I was trying to honor Kaepernick,” Nurse said. “It was almost four years ago — I think three years and 11 months ago exactly — to the day when he kneeled and I thought what he did was super courageous. And it really doesn’t have anything to do with borders and anthems and flags and that kind of stuff. It’s about drawing attention, rightly so, to racism and police brutality, and that’s what I was thinking about, was honoring him.”

Nick Nurse on kneeling: “I was trying to honor Kaepernick.” — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) August 2, 2020

Nick Nurse is one of many sports figures joining the fight against racial injustice in the United States.

Nationwide protests began weeks ago after 46-year-old George Floyd was killed in broad daylight by a Minneapolis police officer.

Kaepernick’s protests began back in 2016, but his protest was not nearly as well-respected then as it is now.

It’s pretty clear now that Kaepernick’s protests have finally shown their lasting impact.