NBA Coach Fined $50,000 For Throwing His Face Mask

An NBA head coach has been fined $50,000 for throwing his face mask and screaming obscenities at the officials.

The league announced on Sunday afternoon that Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has been hit with the major fine.

“Raptors coach Nick Nurse has been fined $50,000 by NBA for throwing facemask behind scorer’s table and toward the stands and directing profanity toward official,” NBA insider Shams Charania tweeted on Sunday.

Nurse was extremely frustrated with the officiating in Friday’s loss to the Utah Jazz. The Raptors fell to the Jazz, 115-112, on Friday evening.

“Outplayed them all over the place. Hard one to win. It just didn’t seem like they were gonna let us win tonight,” Nurse told reporters following the game.

“A lot of calls, man. Every possession was free throws. We were twice the aggressor.”

The Raptors have been struggling this season. Toronto is 17-24 on the year and has lost seven straight games on the season.

Nurse and Co. will be back in action on Sunday night against the Cavs. Tipoff between Toronto and Cleveland is scheduled for 7 p.m. E.T.