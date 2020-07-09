Photos: NBA Team Using ‘Black Lives Matter’ Buses

As the NBA settled on the particulars for its restart plan, there were questions about how players and teams would be able to keep the conversation about racial and social justice going.

Well, the Toronto Raptors have seemingly figured out a way. They are riding around Orlando in buses with “Black Lives Matter” emblazoned on the side.

The team shared photos of the vehicles on Twitter this afternoon. It’s pretty clear to read the message situated right next to the Raptors’ claw logo.

The NBA is also supposed to paint “Black Lives Matter” on all three courts where games will be played this summer and fall.

Additionally, the league has agreed to allow players to wear approved messages on the back of their jerseys during the Orlando restart.

The official list of 29 agreed upon messages includes “Black Lives Matter,” “Say Their Names,” “I Can’t Breathe,” “Equality” and more.

Team scrimmages will begin in Orlando on July 22, with the official season restart getting underway three weeks from today–July 30.