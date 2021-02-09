The NBA world is just over a month away from the trade deadline, but there have been plenty of rumors tossed around lately.

Several names have been mentioned over the past few days. The Houston Rockets reportedly showed interest in trading Victor Oladipo, while the Brooklyn Nets have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for a big man.

One such name that popped up for the Nets was Cleveland Cavaliers forward Andre Drummond. However, it appears the Nets have competition for the talented center.

According to a report from Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the Toronto Raptors are also interested in a potential Drummond trade.

Here’s more from the report:

Andre Drummond is the biggest name. Drummond will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and had an extremely limited trade market one year ago when the Pistons dealt him to Cleveland. The Raptors are among the teams interested in Drummond now, league sources say.

In his first full season with the Cavaliers, Drummond is averaging a double-double. He’s scoring 18.5 points and grabbing 10 rebounds per game through the first quarter of the season.

While her’s playing well, the Cavaliers aren’t seen as his longterm destination. Both the Nets and Raptors have expressed interest in the star big man.

Cleveland currently sits 1.5 games out of a playoff spot. If the Cavaliers fail to keep pace in the playoff race, Drummond could be on the move.