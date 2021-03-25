Report: 2 Players Are Holding Up A Kyle Lowry Trade

On Thursday afternoon, NBA insider Shams Charania reported the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat are seriously considering a trade for Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry.

Shams said the Lakers are offering a package centered around Dennis Schroder and Kentavius Caldwell-Pope. Miami, meanwhile, is reportedly offering a package centered around Duncan Robinson.

However, that’s not enough for the Raptors who are reportedly looking for one of two players from the Lakers and Raptors. Shams mentioned the Raptors want a top young guard from each team.

“The hold up on both teams is the inclusion of Talen Horton-Tucker from the Lakers and Tyler Herro from the Miami Heat.”

Both teams are looking for a veteran guard that can help the team in the postseason. While, this hasn’t been the best year of his career, Lowry is still averaging 17.4 points and 7.5 assists per game for the Raptors.

The longtime Raptors guard admitted earlier this week that he’s not sure what the future has in store for him.

“It was kind of weird tonight not knowing what the next step would be, just with understanding there are things that could possibly be done,” Lowry said, via ESPN. “It was different tonight, for sure.”

Lowry has been a major part of the Raptors success in recent years, but it sounds like he could be on the move soon.

Where will Lowry land next?