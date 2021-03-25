3 Teams Reportedly Seriously Pursuing Kyle Lowry

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry could be the biggest name on the move before this afternoon’s trade deadline.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers are engaged in talks with the Raptors regarding Lowry.

Miami and Philadelphia could use some reinforcements before the playoffs begin. Los Angeles, meanwhile, doesn’t really have the assets to pull off a trade for Lowry. However, we shouldn’t count out general manager Rob Pelinka.

This hasn’t been the best year of his career, but Lowry is still averaging 17.4 points and 7.5 assists per game for the Raptors.

Lowry, who suited up for the Raptors last night, admit that he’s not sure what the future has in store for him.

“It was kind of weird tonight not knowing what the next step would be, just with understanding there are things that could possibly be done,” Lowry said, via ESPN. “It was different tonight, for sure.”

If the Raptors decide to trade Lowry at some point today, it’ll be a bittersweet moment. He’d get the chance to compete for a title this year, but he’d also have to say goodbye to a place that has brought him so many great memories.

After all, the Raptors don’t win the 2019 NBA Finals without Lowry’s playmaking abilities on both sides of the floor.