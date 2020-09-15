Toronto Raptors Announce Major Nick Nurse Contract News

Ever since he took over the head coaching job in 2018, Nick Nurse has transformed the Raptors into a perennial title contender. As a result, the team has decided to reward him with a new contract.

The Raptors announced on Tuesday that Nurse has agreed to a multi-year contract extension. There aren’t any details out yet regarding Nurse’s contract, but this is a huge win for Toronto.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri released a statement on the contract extension for Nurse. Clearly the front office is thrilled to have him around for the foreseeable future.

“Our confidence in Nick just continues to grow, and part of that comes from what we’ve experienced together. The past two seasons have been unlike any other in our team’s history – first, winning our championship, and then navigating a global pandemic and committing long-term to the fight against racism and for social justice” Ujiri said in a statement. “Nick has proved that he can coach on the court and lead in life, and we’re looking forward to accomplishing great things in the future.”

The Coach of the Year is staying North of the border. Details » https://t.co/2SHYVnPkFC pic.twitter.com/0OShKWyer8 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 15, 2020

Nurse led the Raptors to an NBA championship in his first season as the team’s head coach.

Somehow, the 2019-20 season may have been more impressive for Nurse. Despite losing Kawhi Leonard in free agency, Nurse led the Raptors to a 53-19 record in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto was just one win away from making its second-straight trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. And let’s not forget NBA teams had to overcome a pandemic and social justice issues this season.

Congratulations to Nurse on landing a well-deserved contract extension.