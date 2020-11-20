The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Toronto Raptors Announce New Home For Beginning Of 2020-21 Season

A general view of the Toronto Raptors court.TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 16: A general view of the Air Canada Centre during the Toronto Raptors game against the Indiana Pacers in Game One of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs on April 16, 2016 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors won’t be starting the 2020-21 season in the city of Toronto due to the Canadian government’s decision.

The Raptors had to submit a request to Canada’s federal government to play at their own home arena this coming season. But the request was denied because of Canada’s pandemic protocols. The organization now has to find a new home to play at for the 2020-21 season.

The Raptors have reportedly already made a decision on where they’ll be playing next season. Toronto will begin the 2020-21 season in Tampa, Florida, per NBA reporter Malika Andrews.

Three NBA teams will now be playing in the state of Florida this upcoming season, including the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and now the Toronto Raptors.

There’s always a chance Canada changes its restrictions at some point during the 2020-21 season. Doing so would likely allow the Raptors to return home to Toronto. But for now, they’ll be spending the season in Tampa.

The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. There was some speculation it would begin in mid- to late-January. Instead, the league will start in late December just before the holidays. Of course, there’s some concern last season’s playoff teams won’t receive the rest they need.

As for the Raptors, they’ll now be tasked with relocating in time for the upcoming season. Tampa will be their new home for the time being, unless Canada changes its pandemic protocols.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.