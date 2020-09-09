Video: Kyle Lowry Is Getting Crushed For ‘Dirty’ Play vs. Celtics

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is one of the grittiest players in the NBA, but the All-Star is getting crushed for what appeared to be a pretty dirty play against the Boston Celtics.

Lowry fouled Celtics forward Jaylen Brown on a close shot at the rim. Upon further inspection, Lowry is getting ripped for the foul.

The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo called out Lowry, saying the move was “dirty.”

It’s tough to disagree with him based on this replay. Lowry cut out Brown’s legs from under him, which can be extremely dangerous. Brown refused Lowry’s help to get up following the play, too.

Lowry is a great player who is respected for how tough he is, but this is a bad look, no matter what the intention is.

“First time in history he didn’t argue a call. So you know it’s intentional. Dude has never committed a foul,” one fan wrote.

“If getting underneath a 3-pt shooter is a flagrant, why didn’t they look at Lowry on Jaylen for the same thing?” another fan asked.

“Lowry’s not a dirty player? That was blatant. He’s got the baby face, but don’t be fooled. Jaylen wasn’t,” one fan tweeted.

It’s early, but this Game 6 could get pretty feisty.

The Celtics lead the Raptors, 3-2, in the Eastern Conference second round series. The game is being televised on ESPN.