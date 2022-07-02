Trae Young Has 2-Word Reaction To Blockbuster Trade Idea

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 16: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks shoots a three-point basket against the Houston Rockets during the first half at State Farm Arena on May 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The NBA truly never sleeps, does it? The latest drama involves Trae Young, Kevin Durant and Bill Simmons.

During a recent podcast episode, Simmons threw out a blockbuster trade idea. He mentioned the Atlanta Hawks trading Young to the Nets for Durant.

However, such a trade is legitimately impossible due to NBA rules.

"Bill Simmons [apologizing] for doing two pods about Kevin Durant trades without [realizing] the rookie extensions rule made most of them illegal and then proposing a KD for Trae Young trade which is also illegal for the exact same reason 14 seconds later is absolutely incredible," a fan said.

Yikes. To make matters worse, it's now Young getting in on the Simmons criticism.

The amount of time NBA stars spend on Twitter these days is actually incredible. They clearly aren't willing to look past the non-sense.

Regardless, Young isn't going anywhere. Atlanta loves him. He's the Hawks' face of the franchise right now.

Durant, meanwhile, will be playing for a new team next season. Phoenix and Miami have been floated as potential landing spots.