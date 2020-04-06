Trae Young Has A Bold Message For Steph Curry

Before its untimely suspension, few NBA players were having a better year than Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

So it should come as no surprise that the 21-year-old point guard has his eyes set as high as possible. And that’s why he’s looking at Golden State Warriors megastar Steph Curry.

In a recent appearance on The Big Podcast with Shaq, Young was asked point blank when he thinks he’ll surpass Curry as the NBA’s best shooter. Young was hesitant to put a number on it at first, but a little prodding led him to suggest he can do it within a year.

“Steph has done crazy things, and put up crazy numbers,” Young said. “I don’t know… a year.”

Young is averaging 29.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the Hawks this year. He is second in the NBA in assists and points behind LeBron James and James Harden respectively. Young also ranks in the top ten for numerous scoring and efficiency categories.

But as good as he’s been this past year, he’s having a hard time convincing others that he’s in Curry’s league. FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless said on Monday, “There’s no way Trae Young can ever come within 5 miles of Steph Curry.”

Young has his work cut out for him if he wants to approach the kind of dominance that Curry has displayed – let alone convince others if and when he reaches that point.

Can Trae Young truly surpass Steph Curry?