Trae Young Makes A Prediction For ‘The Last Dance’ Documentary

Like so many other people, Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young is anxiously awaiting the debut of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” tonight.

For many, the documentary will give them the chance to reminisce about the man they consider the G.O.A.T., Michael Jordan. But Young is anticipating the 10-part series having a slightly different impact on him.

Young is leaving open the possibility that the project will actually alter his list of all-time greats. Right now, Young considers Jordan his No. 2 all-time player.

He has previously said he puts the six-time NBA champion behind LeBron James on his all-time list.

MY TOP 5…

1. LBJ

2. Jordan

3. Kobe

4. KD

5. Steve Nash Don’t @ me https://t.co/abT5FeumYC — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 24, 2020

Young revealed today that he’s open to making an edit to his rankings depending on what “The Last Dance” brings to the table.

“I feel like this documentary gonna make me put MJ #1, instead of #2… Can’t Wait!!! #LastDance,” Young wrote on Twitter this afternoon.

I feel like this documentary gonna make me put MJ #1, instead of #2…

Can’t Wait!!! #LastDance — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 19, 2020

Keep this in mind when considering Young’s tweet. He was born on September 19, 1998, three months after Jordan’s last game as a Chicago Bull. He was only four when MJ last played in the NBA.

Of course Young knows about Jordan’s place in the NBA pantheon, but he might not truly be able to appreciate how good he was given the fact he never saw him play in his prime.

Perhaps tonight’s documentary changes things for him.