The NBA Trade Deadline is coming up on Feb. 6. The Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings just completed a five-player deal, with veteran wings Kent Bazemore and Trevor Ariza at the center.

The Blazers, which have gotten back in shooting distance of a playoff spot since the signing of Carmelo Anthony, are sending Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver to Sacramento. The Kings will also receive a pair of second round NBA Draft picks. Per Sam Amick, the picks are in the 2024 and 2024 NBA Drafts.

In return, the Blazers acquire the ever-useful Ariza, as well as Wenyen Gabriel and young big man Caleb Swanigan. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the trade news moments ago:

Portland has traded Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver and two second- round picks to Sacramento for Trevor Ariza, Wendell Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 18, 2020

Kent Bazemore, the seventh-year guard, is averaging 7.9 points and four rebounds off the bench for Portland. He plays just over 25 minutes per game, and is shooting .347/.327/.806 on the year.

Tolliver has had a smaller role with the team, appearing in 33 games. He’s averaging 4.5 points and 4.4 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game.

Trevor Ariza has score six points and grabbed 4.6 rebounds in just under 25 minutes per game this season. He’s appeared in 32 games.

Gabriel, an athletic former Kentucky wing, and Swanigan, a star at Purdue, are both young throw-ins. They’ve played a combined 18 games this season, and neither is averaging over 1.7 points per game.

Woj reports that this deal will save the Blazers $12.3 million in luxury tax relief. Portland is currently in 10th place in the Western Conference, and 2.5 games out of the eighth seed, currently occupied by the surprising Memphis Grizzlies.